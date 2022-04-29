Navy Band visits Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (April 29, 2022) The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus joins together with the University of Indianapolis concert and schola choirs to perform the "Battle Hymn of the Republic" during a concert at the University of Indianapolis Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

