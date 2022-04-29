INDIANAPOLIS (April 29, 2022) Chief Musician Adam Whitman, from Webster, Florida, salutes veterans in the audience during a concert by the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at the University of Indianapolis Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 22:09 Photo ID: 7168298 VIRIN: 220429-N-WV624-1049 Resolution: 5779x3858 Size: 8.8 MB Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Hometown: WEBSTER, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band visits Indianapolis [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.