    Navy Band visits Indianapolis [Image 1 of 4]

    Navy Band visits Indianapolis

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah F Blecker 

    U.S. Navy Band

    INDIANAPOLIS (April 29, 2022) Senior Chief Musician Michael Belinkie, from Richmond, Virginia, sings with members of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during a concert at the University of Indianapolis Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits Indianapolis [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    navy
    Sea Chanters chorus
    National tour
    michael belinkie

