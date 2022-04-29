INDIANAPOLIS (April 29, 2022) Senior Chief Musician Michael Belinkie, from Richmond, Virginia, sings with members of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during a concert at the University of Indianapolis Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 22:08
|Photo ID:
|7168295
|VIRIN:
|220429-N-WV624-1040
|Resolution:
|5829x3891
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Hometown:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Indianapolis [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT