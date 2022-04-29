Navy Band visits Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (April 29, 2022) Senior Chief Musician Michael Belinkie, from Richmond, Virginia, sings with members of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during a concert at the University of Indianapolis Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

