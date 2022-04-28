SMA and 66 RQS train over Nevada

Senior Airman Ty Sarno, 66th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, walks back into a HH-60G Pave Hawk 2, 2022, during a training mission April 28, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Throughout the Air Force SMA’s execute tasks other than piloting the aircraft, including acting as flight engineer, loadmaster, aerial gunner, navigator, weapons system specialist, electronic warfare officer, radio operator, sensor operator and combat systems officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

