    SMA and 66 RQS train over Nevada

    SMA and 66 RQS train over Nevada

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ian Medina, 66th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, monitors the flight path of a combat maneuver inside a HH-60G Pave Hawk 2, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. April 28, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The 66 RQS SMA’s are highly trained specialists whom have multiple integral roles and monitor all functions for the aircraft, while providing weapon defense when necessary, in order for the team to successfully complete their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 20:36
    Photo ID: 7168223
    VIRIN: 220428-F-BN305-0667
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA and 66 RQS train over Nevada [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SMA and 66 RQS train over Nevada
    Air Combat Command
    Las Vegas
    Nellis AFB
    SMA
    Rescue Squadron
    Jolly Green
    RQS
    66th Rescue Squadron
    Special Mission Aviator

