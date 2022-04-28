SMA and 66 RQS train over Nevada

Senior Airman Ty Sarno, 66th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, looks for a landing spot out the window of a HH-60G Pave Hawk before conducting a training mission 2, 2022, April 28, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The 66 RQS SMA’s are highly trained specialists whom have multiple integral roles and monitor all functions for the aircraft, while providing weapon defense when necessary, in order for the team to successfully complete their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

