    Daughter and daughter-in-law of Holocaust survivors speaks to SCSTC and SWESC Great Lakes Sailors. [Image 4 of 4]

    Daughter and daughter-in-law of Holocaust survivors speaks to SCSTC and SWESC Great Lakes Sailors.

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Matt Mogle 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    220428-N-JU575-2697 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 28, 2022) Daughter and daughter-in-law of four Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors Renee Birnberg Silberman pose with command leadership form Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL), Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes and SCSTC GL Multi-Cultural Committee after a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Ross Theater at Naval Station Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 16:56
    Photo ID: 7167994
    VIRIN: 220428-N-JU575-2697
    Resolution: 3600x1390
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daughter and daughter-in-law of Holocaust survivors speaks to SCSTC and SWESC Great Lakes Sailors. [Image 4 of 4], by Matt Mogle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes
    SWESC Great Lakes
    Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony
    SCSTC Great Lakes
    urface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

