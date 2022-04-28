Daughter and daughter-in-law of Holocaust survivors speaks to SCSTC and SWESC Great Lakes Sailors.

220428-N-JU575-2697 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 28, 2022) Daughter and daughter-in-law of four Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors Renee Birnberg Silberman pose with command leadership form Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL), Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes and SCSTC GL Multi-Cultural Committee after a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Ross Theater at Naval Station Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)
