Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 16:56 Photo ID: 7167994 VIRIN: 220428-N-JU575-2697 Resolution: 3600x1390 Size: 1.07 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Daughter and daughter-in-law of Holocaust survivors speaks to SCSTC and SWESC Great Lakes Sailors. [Image 4 of 4], by Matt Mogle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.