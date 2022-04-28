Daughter and daughter-in-law of Holocaust survivors speaks to SCSTC and SWESC Great Lakes Sailors.

220428-N-JU575-2683 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 28, 2022) Renee Birnberg Silberman guest speaker, spoke about her family’s history during the Holocaust to over 400 Sailors from Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes and Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes during the Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Ross Theater at Naval Station Great Lakes. She is the co-chair along with her husband, Dr. Joseph Silberman, of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's Children of Survivors Chicago area cohort, as well as a docent at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)

