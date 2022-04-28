Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daughter and daughter-in-law of Holocaust survivors speaks to SCSTC and SWESC Great Lakes Sailors. [Image 2 of 4]

    Daughter and daughter-in-law of Holocaust survivors speaks to SCSTC and SWESC Great Lakes Sailors.

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Matt Mogle 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    220428-N-JU575-2677 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 28, 2022) Renee Birnberg Silberman guest speaker, spoke about her family’s history during the Holocaust to over 400 Sailors from Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes and Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes during the Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Ross Theater at Naval Station Great Lakes. She is the co-chair along with her husband, Dr. Joseph Silberman, of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's Children of Survivors Chicago area cohort, as well as a docent at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daughter and daughter-in-law of Holocaust survivors speaks to SCSTC and SWESC Great Lakes Sailors. [Image 4 of 4], by Matt Mogle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes
    SWESC Great Lakes
    Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony
    SCSTC Great Lakes
    urface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

