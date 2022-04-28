Mountain Home Air Force Base offers quality housing for active duty Airmen and their families. Mountain Home AFB's 366th Fighter Wing is composed of more than 4,800 military and civilian members and about 5,200 family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Barnhorst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 16:19 Photo ID: 7167941 VIRIN: 220428-F-NM802-1001 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 1.31 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mountain Home Family Housing [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Daniel Barnhorst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.