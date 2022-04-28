Mountain Home Family Housing is made up of 844 housing units. The 366th Fighter Wing of Mountain Home AFB provides mission-ready Gunfighters to conduct military operations anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Barnhorst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 16:19 Photo ID: 7167940 VIRIN: 220428-F-NM802-1002 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 1.53 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mountain Home Family Housing [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Daniel Barnhorst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.