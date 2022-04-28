Mountian Home AFB

Mountain Home Air Force Base is home to the 366th Fighter Wing, colloquially known as The Gunfighters, and over 50 F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft and 12 Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG aircraft. The 366th FW aims to be the Nation’s most lethal and agile lead wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Barnhorst)

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0