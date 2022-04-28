Mountian Home AFB

Mountain Home Air Force Base is home to the 366th Fighter Wing, colloquially known as The Gunfighters, and over 50 F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft and 12 Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG aircraft. The 366th FW aims to be the Nation’s most lethal and agile lead wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Barnhorst)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 16:19
|Photo ID:
|7167939
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-NM802-1003
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
