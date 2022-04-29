Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTAMS LANT Cuts Ribbon on New Home [Image 9 of 10]

    NCTAMS LANT Cuts Ribbon on New Home

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Jason Rodman 

    Naval Information Forces

    From left to right; Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander of Naval Information Forces; Capt. Bob Carmickle, commanding officer of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT); Command Master Chief Petty Officer Brandon Faulkner, command master chief of NCTAMS LANT; and Capt. Gordon Meek III, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, ceremoniously cut the ribbon of the new NCTAMS LANT facility. The new building delivers a secure and modernized three-story communications facility to replace the current facility built in the 1950s, and represents one of the Navy’s largest and most complex communications facilities, housing more than 60 systems 800 personnel around the clock. NCTAMS LANT’s mission is to operate and defend responsive, resilient, and secure computer and telecommunications systems, providing information superiority for global maritime and joint forces. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 15:18
    Photo ID: 7167756
    VIRIN: 220429-N-PD810-1021
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTAMS LANT Cuts Ribbon on New Home [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Rodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From The Shore to the Fleet, NCTAMS LANT Cuts Ribbon on New Home

    NAVFAC
    NCTAMS LANT
    Information Warfare
    IW
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR

