From The Shore to the Fleet, NCTAMS LANT Cuts Ribbon on New Home

Photo By Jason Rodman | Capt. Bob Carmickle, commanding officer of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT) gives remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for NCTAMS LANT new facility. The new building delivers a secure and modernized three-story communications facility to replace the current facility built in the 1950s, and represents one of the Navy's largest and most complex communications facilities, housing more than 60 systems 800 personnel around the clock. NCTAMS LANT's mission is to operate and defend responsive, resilient, and secure computer and telecommunications systems, providing information superiority for global maritime and joint forces. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. – On Friday, April 29, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT) celebrated the ribbon cutting at its new headquarters on Naval Station Norfolk.



Speakers for the ceremony included Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander, Naval Information Forces, Capt. Gordon Meek III, Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, and Capt. Bob Carmickle, Commanding Officer, NCTAMS LANT.



“With more than 163,000 square feet, and dramatically enhanced warfare capacity and capabilities, this building is more than just the new home for NCTAMS LANT,” said Carmickle. “It represents the Navy’s continued commitment to information warfare and our all-important mission.”



The new building, MILCON P-913, construction estimated at $114 million; command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence system support estimated at $165 million; delivers a secure and modernized three-story communications facility to replace the current facility, built in the 1950s. P-913 represents one of the Navy’s largest and most complex communications facilities, housing more than 60 systems and will be the work center for more than 800 personnel around the clock and all year around. The facility will stand above the 100 year flood line, helping ensure future survivability of systems and operations into the future.



Vice Adm. Aeschbach emphasized the importance of the new facility in ensuring NCTAMS LANT is able to meet the Fleet’s ever-increasing demand for information superiority. “While the Navy’s communications technology and equipment have drastically changed since NCTAMS LANT’s inception, the capabilities the command provides are still constantly in demand,” said Aeschbach. “New threats and new challenges are emerging daily at a pace we’ve never seen before, and we must have well-trained, adaptive, agile and responsive operators to meet those demands and ensure the integrity of our networks and communications. This facility, the Information Warfare equivalent of an aircraft carrier, will ensure our information warriors are better postured, better equipped and better prepared to provide communications to the Fleet, allowing warfighters to compete, deliver lethality, and win against any competitor, adversary or threat.”



NCTAMS LANT’s mission is to operate and defend responsive, resilient, and secure computer and telecommunications systems, providing information superiority for global maritime and joint forces.



For more information on NCTAMS LANT, visit the command Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NCTAMSAtlantic/ or the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/nctamslant/.