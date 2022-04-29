NCTAMS LANT Cuts Ribbon on New Home

From left to right; Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander of Naval Information Forces; Capt. Bob Carmickle, commanding officer of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT); Command Master Chief Petty Officer Brandon Faulkner, command master chief of NCTAMS LANT; and Capt. Gordon Meek III, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, ceremoniously cut the ribbon of the new NCTAMS LANT facility. The new building delivers a secure and modernized three-story communications facility to replace the current facility built in the 1950s, and represents one of the Navy’s largest and most complex communications facilities, housing more than 60 systems 800 personnel around the clock. NCTAMS LANT’s mission is to operate and defend responsive, resilient, and secure computer and telecommunications systems, providing information superiority for global maritime and joint forces. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/Released)

