U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Madison J. Jaso, an administration specialist with the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Oceana, executes a team ammo can resupply at the Hopkins Hall Gymnasium, Virginia, April 29, 2022. Marines graduating from the High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) program arranged an exercise to demonstrate their new mastery of instruction. The HITT Program is a comprehensive combat-specific strength and conditioning program that is essential to a Marine’s physical development, combat readiness, and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 13:07 Photo ID: 7167434 VIRIN: 220429-M-GL991-1003 Resolution: 4955x3303 Size: 2.03 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HITT Instructors at Work [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.