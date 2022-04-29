HITT Instructors at Work

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Madison J. Jaso, an administration specialist with the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Oceana, executes a team ammo can resupply at the Hopkins Hall Gymnasium, Virginia, April 29, 2022. Marines graduating from the High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) program arranged an exercise to demonstrate their new mastery of instruction. The HITT Program is a comprehensive combat-specific strength and conditioning program that is essential to a Marine’s physical development, combat readiness, and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 13:07
|Photo ID:
|7167434
|VIRIN:
|220429-M-GL991-1003
|Resolution:
|4955x3303
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
