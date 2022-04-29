U.S. Marines with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command and their respective headquarters and service battalion conduct a unit physical training session at the Hopkins Hall Gymnasium, Virginia, April 29, 2022. Marines graduating from the High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) program organized an exercise to demonstrate their new mastery of instruction. The HITT Program is a comprehensive combat-specific strength and conditioning program that is essential to a Marine’s physical development, combat readiness, and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 13:08 Photo ID: 7167430 VIRIN: 220429-M-GL991-1001 Resolution: 5222x3481 Size: 2.24 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HITT Instructors at Work [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.