    HITT Instructors at Work [Image 1 of 3]

    HITT Instructors at Work

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command and their respective headquarters and service battalion conduct a unit physical training session at the Hopkins Hall Gymnasium, Virginia, April 29, 2022. Marines graduating from the High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) program organized an exercise to demonstrate their new mastery of instruction. The HITT Program is a comprehensive combat-specific strength and conditioning program that is essential to a Marine’s physical development, combat readiness, and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

