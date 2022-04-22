Jackson Spilker poses with his certificate of appreciation from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment command team, Col. Todd Hook, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane, alongside Kenneth Drylie, the General Robert W. Cone National Training Center (NTC) and 11th ACR Heritage Center curator.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 12:28
|Photo ID:
|7167349
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-TU755-1013
|Resolution:
|4678x3119
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, San Jose student delivers cavalry artifact to 11th ACR [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Evan Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
San Jose student delivers cavalry artifact to 11th ACR
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT