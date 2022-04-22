Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Jose student delivers cavalry artifact to 11th ACR [Image 4 of 5]

    San Jose student delivers cavalry artifact to 11th ACR

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Capt. Evan Cain 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    Jackson Spilker is presented a certificate of appreciation from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment command team, Col. Todd Hook, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane, at the General Robert W. Cone National Training Center (NTC) and 11th ACR Heritage Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 12:28
    Photo ID: 7167342
    VIRIN: 220422-A-TU755-1012
    Resolution: 4389x2926
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Jose student delivers cavalry artifact to 11th ACR [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Evan Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Jose student delivers cavalry artifact to 11th ACR
    San Jose student delivers cavalry artifact to 11th ACR
    San Jose student delivers cavalry artifact to 11th ACR
    San Jose student delivers cavalry artifact to 11th ACR
    San Jose student delivers cavalry artifact to 11th ACR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    San Jose student delivers cavalry artifact to 11th ACR

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11th cavalry heritage center artifact history

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT