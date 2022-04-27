Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RHC-A Best Leader Competition – The Best of the Best [Image 5 of 6]

    RHC-A Best Leader Competition – The Best of the Best

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by John Tongret 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    Martin Army Community Hospital Soldiers were weighed, measured and found to be THE team that best embodies the Warrior Ethos and Army Values during the Regional Health Command-Atlantic Best Leader Competition on Fort Benning, April 25-29.

    RHC-A Best Leader Competition - The Best of the Best

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Fort Benning
    Martin Army Community Hospital
    BMACH
    Regional Health Command-Atlantic
    Best Leader Competition

