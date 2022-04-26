Martin Army Community Hospital Soldiers were weighed, measured and found to be THE team that best embodies the Warrior Ethos and Army Values during the Regional Health Command-Atlantic Best Leader Competition on Fort Benning, April 25-29.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 10:46
|Photo ID:
|7167108
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-ZD134-724
|Resolution:
|921x1280
|Size:
|505.42 KB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RHC-A Best Leader Competition – The Best of the Best [Image 6 of 6], by John Tongret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RHC-A Best Leader Competition - The Best of the Best
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT