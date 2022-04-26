Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RHC-A Best Leader Competition – The Best of the Best [Image 4 of 6]

    RHC-A Best Leader Competition – The Best of the Best

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by John Tongret 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    Martin Army Community Hospital Sgt. Ricardo Tevalan-Gomez competed in the Regional Health Command-Atlantic Best Leader Competition on Fort Benning, April 25-29.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RHC-A Best Leader Competition – The Best of the Best [Image 6 of 6], by John Tongret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Fort Benning
    Martin Army Community Hospital
    BMACH
    Regional Health Command-Atlantic
    Best Leader Competition

