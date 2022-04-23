435th AEW and 449 AEG commanders visit Chabelley Airfield

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian Robinson, a firefighter with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, plays music during a visit by the commanders of the 449 Air Expeditionary Group and the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, April 23, 2022. The 435th Air Expeditionary Wing and its subordinate units provide secure, reliable, flexible power projection platforms by means of tactical airlift, base operations support, as well as battlefield and expeditionary Airmen capable of responding to humanitarian and contingency operations around the world in support of combatant commander objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

