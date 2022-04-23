Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th AEW and 449 AEG commanders visit Chabelley Airfield [Image 6 of 6]

    435th AEW and 449 AEG commanders visit Chabelley Airfield

    CHABELLEY AIR FIELD, DJIBOUTI

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian Robinson, a firefighter with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, plays music during a visit by the commanders of the 449 Air Expeditionary Group and the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, April 23, 2022. The 435th Air Expeditionary Wing and its subordinate units provide secure, reliable, flexible power projection platforms by means of tactical airlift, base operations support, as well as battlefield and expeditionary Airmen capable of responding to humanitarian and contingency operations around the world in support of combatant commander objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th AEW and 449 AEG commanders visit Chabelley Airfield [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG
    Chabelley Air Field
    435AEW
    776 EABS

