435th AEW and 449 AEG commanders visit Chabelley Airfield

U.S. Air Force Maj. Walter Brim, left, with the Joint Air Component Coordination Element, and Col. Bryan Callahan, commander of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, ride in a P-19 Rosenbauer PANTHER Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Vehicle during a tour of Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, April 23, 2022. Firefighters with the 776th EABS use the PANTHER to provide rapid emergency response in support of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s operations to provide secure, reliable, flexible power projection platforms for USAFE-AFAFRICA operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

