    435th AEW and 449 AEG commanders visit Chabelley Airfield [Image 4 of 6]

    435th AEW and 449 AEG commanders visit Chabelley Airfield

    CHABELLEY AIR FIELD, DJIBOUTI

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Walter Brim, left, with the Joint Air Component Coordination Element, and Col. Bryan Callahan, commander of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, ride in a P-19 Rosenbauer PANTHER Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Vehicle during a tour of Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, April 23, 2022. Firefighters with the 776th EABS use the PANTHER to provide rapid emergency response in support of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s operations to provide secure, reliable, flexible power projection platforms for USAFE-AFAFRICA operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th AEW and 449 AEG commanders visit Chabelley Airfield [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG
    Chabelley Air Field
    435AEW
    776 EABS

