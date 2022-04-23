U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron prepare dinner during a visit from the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) and 449th Air Expeditionary Group commanders at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Africa, April 23, 2022. The 435th AEW and its subordinate units provide secure, reliable, flexible power projection platforms by means of tactical airlift, base operations support, as well as battlefield and expeditionary Airmen capable of responding to humanitarian and contingency operations around the world in support of combatant commander objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 07:28 Photo ID: 7166744 VIRIN: 220423-Z-XU318-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.28 MB Location: CHABELLEY AIR FIELD, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th AEW and 449 AEG commanders visit Chabelley Airfield [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.