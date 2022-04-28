Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing and guest speakers watch a Holocaust video at RAF Alconbury, England, April 28, 2022. The event was held to reflect on and honor the six million Jewish victims and millions of other victims of Nazism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Andrejcik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 05:02 Photo ID: 7166607 VIRIN: 220428-F-MZ254-0056 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.5 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Survivor, WWII Veteran recount Holocaust with Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Jeff Andrejcik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.