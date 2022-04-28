Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Survivor, WWII Veteran recount Holocaust with Airmen [Image 9 of 9]

    Survivor, WWII Veteran recount Holocaust with Airmen

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Andrejcik 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Holocaust survivor Paul Sved, right, recounts his experiences of the Holocaust with 501st Combat Support Wing Airmen inside the base theater at RAF Alconbury, England, April 28, 2022. Sved was a guest speaker for a Holocaust Remembrance Day event, which was held to reflect on and honor the six million Jewish victims and millions of other victims of Nazism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Andrejcik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 05:02
    Photo ID: 7166609
    VIRIN: 220428-F-MZ254-0082
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survivor, WWII Veteran recount Holocaust with Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Jeff Andrejcik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

