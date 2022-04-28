Survivor, WWII Veteran recount Holocaust with Airmen

Don Rouse, World War II Veteran, left, shares stories of his time in the military during the Holocaust with 501st Combat Support Wing Airmen at RAF Alconbury, England, April 28, 2022. Rouse was a guest speaker for a Holocaust Remembrance Day event, which was held to reflect on and honor the six million Jewish victims and millions of other victims of Nazism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Andrejcik)
