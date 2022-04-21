Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoDEA Guam Holds Tabletop Exercise

    DoDEA Guam Holds Tabletop Exercise

    GUAM

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    TUMON, Guam (April 29, 2022) - Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear
    Adm. Benjamin Nicholson offers remarks at the Department of Defense
    Education Activity (DoDEA) School Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise
    at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon, April 21.

    The event provided participants with a better understanding of how to plan for,
    prevent, protect, mitigate, respond to, and recover from a significant incident
    involving DoDEA schools. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    04.21.2022
    04.29.2022
    TAGS

    Guam
    DoDEA
    Readiness
    JRM

