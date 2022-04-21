DoDEA Guam Holds Tabletop Exercise

TUMON, Guam (April 29, 2022) - Representatives from Department of Defense
Education Activity (DoDEA) and installation organizations attend the DoDEA
School Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise at the Dusit Thani Guam
Resort in Tumon, April 21.
The event provided participants with a better understanding of how to plan for,
prevent, protect, mitigate, respond to, and recover from a significant incident
involving DoDEA schools. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
