DoDEA Guam Holds Tabletop Exercise

TUMON, Guam (April 29, 2022) - Representatives from Department of Defense

Education Activity (DoDEA) and installation organizations attend the DoDEA

School Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise at the Dusit Thani Guam

Resort in Tumon, April 21.



The event provided participants with a better understanding of how to plan for,

prevent, protect, mitigate, respond to, and recover from a significant incident

involving DoDEA schools. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

