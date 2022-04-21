DoDEA Guam Holds Tabletop Exercise

TUMON, Guam (April 29, 2022) - Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear

Adm. Benjamin Nicholson offers remarks at the Department of Defense

Education Activity (DoDEA) School Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise

at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon, April 21.



The event provided participants with a better understanding of how to plan for,

prevent, protect, mitigate, respond to, and recover from a significant incident

involving DoDEA schools. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

