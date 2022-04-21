TUMON, Guam (April 29, 2022) - Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear
Adm. Benjamin Nicholson offers remarks at the Department of Defense
Education Activity (DoDEA) School Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise
at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon, April 21.
The event provided participants with a better understanding of how to plan for,
prevent, protect, mitigate, respond to, and recover from a significant incident
involving DoDEA schools. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 00:59
|Photo ID:
|7166449
|VIRIN:
|220421-O-LS152-045
|Resolution:
|3252x4234
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoDEA Guam Holds Tabletop Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
