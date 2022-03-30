220428-N-KD414-0126 Aircraft conduct routine flight operations onboard Point Mugu Mar. 30, 2022. NBVC is comprised of three distinct facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 00:13
|Photo ID:
|7166423
|VIRIN:
|220428-N-KD414-0126
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|17.3 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Flight Operations on NBVC [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tyler Knotts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
