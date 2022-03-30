Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations on NBVC [Image 2 of 3]

    Flight Operations on NBVC

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Knotts 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220428-N-KD414-0125 Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Jairus Davis visually identifies aircraft at the air traffic control tower onboard Point Mugu Mar. 30, 2022. NBVC is comprised of three distinct facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme,
    and San Nicolas Island. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 00:13
    Photo ID: 7166422
    VIRIN: 220428-N-KD414-0125
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.83 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations on NBVC [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tyler Knotts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations on NBVC
    Flight Operations on NBVC
    Flight Operations on NBVC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Operations
    U.S. Navy
    ATC
    NBVC
    FlyNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT