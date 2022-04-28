U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement

The Colombian Sgt. Maj. of the army, William Cuellar Duarte (center), speaks to Colombian senior enlisted advisors while visiting the U.S. Army Armor and Calvary Collection during the 16th iteration of Programa Integral para Sub-Oficiales de Alta Jerarquía at Fort Benning, Ga., April 28, 2022. PISAJ is a semi-annual military to military engagement with the Colombian military and their sergeants major academy focused on building upon senior leader competencies and instilling the necessity of joint operations in a complex world. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez)

