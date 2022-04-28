Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    The Colombian Sgt. Maj. of the army, William Cuellar Duarte (center), speaks to Colombian senior enlisted advisors while visiting the U.S. Army Armor and Calvary Collection during the 16th iteration of Programa Integral para Sub-Oficiales de Alta Jerarquía at Fort Benning, Ga., April 28, 2022. PISAJ is a semi-annual military to military engagement with the Colombian military and their sergeants major academy focused on building upon senior leader competencies and instilling the necessity of joint operations in a complex world. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 20:48
    Photo ID: 7166374
    VIRIN: 220428-A-JF826-1029
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement
    U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement
    U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    U.S. Army South
    SOUTHCOM
    PISAJ
    (CHOOSE 3 KEYWORDS)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT