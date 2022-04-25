Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Jose Saez 

    U.S. Army South

    Senior enlisted advisors from the U.S., Colombian, Brazilian and Mexican militaries stand in front of the National Infantry museums during the . PISAJ is a semi-annual military to military engagement with the Colombian military and their sergeants major academy focused on building upon senior leader competencies and instilling the necessity of joint operations in a complex world. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 20:48
    Photo ID: 7166362
    VIRIN: 220425-A-KC542-060
    Resolution: 5090x3393
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement [Image 3 of 3], by Jose Saez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement
    U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement
    U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    U.S. Army South
    Mexico
    SOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    PISAJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT