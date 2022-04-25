U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement

Senior enlisted advisors from the U.S., Colombian, Brazilian and Mexican militaries stand in front of the National Infantry museums during the . PISAJ is a semi-annual military to military engagement with the Colombian military and their sergeants major academy focused on building upon senior leader competencies and instilling the necessity of joint operations in a complex world. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez)

