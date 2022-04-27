U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement

U.S. Army South Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj Ronald J. Graves, speaks at a gender integration pannel during the 16th iteration of Programa Integral para Sub-Oficiales de Alta Jerarquía at Fort Benning, Ga., April 28, 2022. PISAJ is a semi-annual military to military engagement with the Colombian military and their sergeants major academy focused on building upon senior leader competencies and instilling the necessity of joint operations in a complex world. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez)

