U.S. Army South Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj Ronald J. Graves, speaks at a gender integration pannel during the 16th iteration of Programa Integral para Sub-Oficiales de Alta Jerarquía at Fort Benning, Ga., April 28, 2022. PISAJ is a semi-annual military to military engagement with the Colombian military and their sergeants major academy focused on building upon senior leader competencies and instilling the necessity of joint operations in a complex world. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 20:48
|Photo ID:
|7166363
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-KC542-181
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Colombian senior non-commissioned officers conduct PISAJ 16 engagement [Image 3 of 3], by Jose Saez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
