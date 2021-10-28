From Ranger Challenge to Sandhurst: Army ROTC Teams Ready to take on Sandhurst

Cadets from University of North Georgia Alpha Team carry their watercraft towards the finish of the Zodiac water course challenge during the 1st Brigade Ranger Challenge competition, Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 28, 2021. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, US Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
