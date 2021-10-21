From Ranger Challenge to Sandhurst: Army ROTC Teams Ready to take on Sandhurst

Cadets from Penn State complete the sled drag as part of the Fitness Event that kicked off the 2nd Brigade Ranger Challenge Oct. 22. 42 teams from programs across the brigade competed in this year's Ranger Challenge at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. (Photo by Michael Maddox, Cadet Command Public Affairs)

