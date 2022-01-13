Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Ranger Challenge to Sandhurst: Army ROTC Teams Ready to take on Sandhurst

    From Ranger Challenge to Sandhurst: Army ROTC Teams Ready to take on Sandhurst

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Auburn University’s Ranger Challenge carries their weighted litter through the Buy-In event obstacle course during 6th Brigade’s Army ROTC Ranger Challenge on January 13, 2022 at Fort Benning, Ga. The litter had to be carried throughout the duration of the course, and weights were either added or removed at different obstacles. During the Buy-In event, Cadets had to work as a team to complete 15 strenuous obstacles on a course while being timed. The timed results from each team will establish the ranking order for the next competition. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    This work, From Ranger Challenge to Sandhurst: Army ROTC Teams Ready to take on Sandhurst [Image 3 of 3], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

