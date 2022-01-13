Auburn University’s Ranger Challenge carries their weighted litter through the Buy-In event obstacle course during 6th Brigade’s Army ROTC Ranger Challenge on January 13, 2022 at Fort Benning, Ga. The litter had to be carried throughout the duration of the course, and weights were either added or removed at different obstacles. During the Buy-In event, Cadets had to work as a team to complete 15 strenuous obstacles on a course while being timed. The timed results from each team will establish the ranking order for the next competition. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 19:41 Photo ID: 7166309 VIRIN: 220113-A-PG511-120 Resolution: 3621x4183 Size: 1.88 MB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Ranger Challenge to Sandhurst: Army ROTC Teams Ready to take on Sandhurst [Image 3 of 3], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.