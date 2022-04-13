Task Force LCS Turnover

SAN DIEGO (Apr. 13, 2022) - Rear Adm. Ted LeClair relieves Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski of his duties as Task Force Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) lead during a ceremony aboard USS Coronado (LCS 4). LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins)

