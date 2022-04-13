SAN DIEGO (Apr. 13, 2022) - Rear Adm. Ted LeClair relieves Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski of his duties as Task Force Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) lead during a ceremony aboard USS Coronado (LCS 4). LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 16:38
|Photo ID:
|7165878
|VIRIN:
|220413-N-US228-1014
|Resolution:
|2066x1377
|Size:
|910.1 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force LCS Turnover [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
