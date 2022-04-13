Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force LCS Turnover [Image 1 of 3]

    Task Force LCS Turnover

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Apr. 13, 2022) - Rear Adm. Ted LeClair relieves Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski of his duties as Task Force Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) during a ceremony aboard USS Coronado (LCS 4). LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 16:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
