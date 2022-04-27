Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633 ABW participates in Exericise Ardent Crossbow-Phase 2 [Image 10 of 10]

    633 ABW participates in Exericise Ardent Crossbow-Phase 2

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen from the 633d Security Forces Squadron practice self-aid buddy care in a simulated attack as a part of Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2022. Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW is the first time the 633d Air Base Wing is conducting agile combat support as an Air Base Squadron as part of Air Combat Command’s effort to align into the Air Force’s new four-phase Force Generation model (Available to Commit, Reset, Prepare and Ready). Through the stand-up of an Air Base Squadron and a supporting A-Staff, Airmen will be prepared to deploy as task-oriented, high-performing teams who are ready for crisis before crisis emerges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 11:56
    Photo ID: 7165376
    VIRIN: 220427-F-PG418-1009
    Resolution: 5249x3449
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633 ABW participates in Exericise Ardent Crossbow-Phase 2 [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Gas Masks
    Attack
    Deployment
    633d ABW
    Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW

