Airmen from the 633d Security Forces Squadron practice proper procedures in a simulated unathorized entry attack as a part of Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2022. Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW is the first time the 633d Air Base Wing is conducting agile combat support as an Air Base Squadron as part of Air Combat Command’s effort to align into the Air Force’s new four-phase Force Generation model (Available to Commit, Reset, Prepare and Ready). Through the stand-up of an Air Base Squadron and a supporting A-Staff, Airmen will be prepared to deploy as task-oriented, high-performing teams who are ready for crisis before crisis emerges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 11:55 Photo ID: 7165365 VIRIN: 220427-F-PG418-1002 Resolution: 4089x2856 Size: 1.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 633 ABW participates in Exericise Ardent Crossbow-Phase 2 [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.