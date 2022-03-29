Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGC Spar homebound transit

    WI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Canadian Coast Guard Ship Griffon breaks ice in Whitefish Bay, Lake Superior, March 29, 2022. U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard Cutters work together to free stuck container ships transiting to and from Duluth, Minnesota. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGC Spar homebound transit [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #IceBreaking #LakeSuperior #GreatLakes #USCG #Homebound

