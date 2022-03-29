Canadian Coast Guard Ship Griffon breaks ice in Whitefish Bay, Lake Superior, March 29, 2022. U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard Cutters work together to free stuck container ships transiting to and from Duluth, Minnesota. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 10:30 Photo ID: 7165189 VIRIN: 220329-G-BQ174-1027 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.26 MB Location: WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CGC Spar homebound transit [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.