CGC Spar homebound transit

Crewmembers aboard Coast Guard Cutter Spar monitor the starboard bow of the vessel while entering a lock in the Welland Canal, March 23, 2022. The Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 10:30
|Location:
|ON, CA
