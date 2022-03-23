Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGC Spar homebound transit [Image 2 of 3]

    CGC Spar homebound transit

    ON, CANADA

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Crewmembers aboard Coast Guard Cutter Spar monitor the starboard bow of the vessel while entering a lock in the Welland Canal, March 23, 2022. The Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 10:30
    Photo ID: 7165188
    VIRIN: 220323-G-BQ174-1266
    Resolution: 4567x3049
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ON, CA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGC Spar homebound transit [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

