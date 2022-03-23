CGC Spar homebound transit

Crewmembers aboard Coast Guard Cutter Spar monitor the starboard bow of the vessel while entering a lock in the Welland Canal, March 23, 2022. The Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

