Crewmembers aboard CGC Spar handle lines on the focsle as the ship pulls into Duluth, Minnesota for the first time, March 30, 2022. CGC Spar is a 222' Juniper Class Buoy Tender and the newest addition to the Coast Guard Ninth District Great Lakes fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 10:29 Photo ID: 7165186 VIRIN: 220329-G-BQ174-1065 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.05 MB Location: DULUTH, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CGC Spar homebound transit [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.