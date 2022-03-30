Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CGC Spar homebound transit [Image 1 of 3]

    CGC Spar homebound transit

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Crewmembers aboard CGC Spar handle lines on the focsle as the ship pulls into Duluth, Minnesota for the first time, March 30, 2022. CGC Spar is a 222' Juniper Class Buoy Tender and the newest addition to the Coast Guard Ninth District Great Lakes fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 10:29
    Photo ID: 7165186
    VIRIN: 220329-G-BQ174-1065
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGC Spar homebound transit [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CGC Spar homebound transit
    CGC Spar homebound transit
    CGC Spar homebound transit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Duluth #GreatLakes #LakeSuperior #ATON #Homebound #USCG #Underway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT