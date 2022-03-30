Crewmembers aboard CGC Spar handle lines on the focsle as the ship pulls into Duluth, Minnesota for the first time, March 30, 2022. CGC Spar is a 222' Juniper Class Buoy Tender and the newest addition to the Coast Guard Ninth District Great Lakes fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|03.30.2022
|04.28.2022 10:29
|7165186
|220329-G-BQ174-1065
|6016x4016
|6.05 MB
|DULUTH, MN, US
|2
|0
This work, CGC Spar homebound transit [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
