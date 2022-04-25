Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a press conference on their recent meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 25, 2022, in Poland near the Ukrainian border. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 08:37
|Photo ID:
|7165028
|VIRIN:
|220425-A-HK139-431
|Resolution:
|850x1275
|Size:
|677.7 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Brief in Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT