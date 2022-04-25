Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Press Brief in Poland [Image 1 of 5]

    Press Brief in Poland

    POLAND

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a press conference on their recent meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 25, 2022, in Poland near the Ukrainian border. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 08:37
    Photo ID: 7165024
    VIRIN: 220425-A-HK139-331
    Resolution: 1247x831
    Size: 743.86 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Press Brief in Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Press Brief in Poland
    Press Brief in Poland
    Press Brief in Poland
    Press Brief in Poland
    Press Brief in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022
    AmericasContingencyCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT