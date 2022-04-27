USS Ross conducts final battle drill

220427-N-UN585-1295 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 27, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jamal Pradia, left, simulates receiving a gunshot wound as Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Ruben Zavala checks him for injuries during a final battle drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), April 27, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

