    USS Ross conducts final battle drill [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ross conducts final battle drill

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220427-N-UN585-1225 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 27, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jamal Pradia, left, fires at a simulated hostile helicopter as Chief Gunner's Mate Eitan Israel observes during a final battle drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), April 27, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross conducts final battle drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    damage control drill
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    final battle problem

